iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 90,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 26,245 shares.The stock last traded at $77.01 and had previously closed at $76.51.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

