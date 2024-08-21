iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 269,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 114,206 shares.The stock last traded at $32.73 and had previously closed at $32.08.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $609.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

