iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 269,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 114,206 shares.The stock last traded at $32.73 and had previously closed at $32.08.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $609.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.