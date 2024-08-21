iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.41

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.41 and last traded at $116.94, with a volume of 5045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.65.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

