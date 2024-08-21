iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.92

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.92 and last traded at $175.92, with a volume of 557636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 308,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 140,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

