iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH remained flat at $65.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 44,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

