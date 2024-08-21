Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $564.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

