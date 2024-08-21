JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.10

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1094155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

JBS Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.13.

JBS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.84%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

