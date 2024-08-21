Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $243.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $254.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

