Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $243.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $254.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
