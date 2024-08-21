Journeo (LON:JNEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $304.94

Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.94 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.93), with a volume of 99026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.40 ($3.72).

Journeo Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The company has a market cap of £51.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,749.39 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, insider Barnaby Kent purchased 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £27,452.50 ($35,671.13). 22.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

