JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $213.19 and last traded at $214.12. Approximately 1,148,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,129,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

The stock has a market cap of $614.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

