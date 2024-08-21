JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.20 and last traded at $215.20. 1,115,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,167,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.97.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average of $196.28. The company has a market capitalization of $616.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

