JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. 1,337,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,840. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

