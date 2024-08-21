JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.78

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.74, with a volume of 255910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117,799 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 342,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

