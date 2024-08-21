Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Announces GBX 0.70 Dividend

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Just Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.89) on Wednesday. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.42 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

