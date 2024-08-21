Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $370.44 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Kava has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $370.44 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00038574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.