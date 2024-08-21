Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $6,248,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,675,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,235,116.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of K traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

