Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

KEYS stock opened at $138.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

