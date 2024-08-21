Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,578 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 265,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,843. The company has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

