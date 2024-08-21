Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.39

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 52602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
Kingfisher Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.