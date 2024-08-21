Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.39

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 52602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Kingfisher Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.