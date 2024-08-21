KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14,480.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,326 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $38,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

KKR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.