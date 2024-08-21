Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,343,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 1,434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

Shares of KBSTF stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $14.45.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

