Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 769,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Kornit Digital last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. Kornit Digital's quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

