Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $8.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

