Krilogy Financial LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 886,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 697,453 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 573,086 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 529.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

