Krilogy Financial LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 223,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,305. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

