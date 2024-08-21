Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $462,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $3,195,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth about $17,527,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 912.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NYSE:MANU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,848. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

