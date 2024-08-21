Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JAVA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. 88,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $62.23.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

