Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hasbro by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Hasbro by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. 809,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

