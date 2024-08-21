Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of KQQQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $25.20.
