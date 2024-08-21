KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 538,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,075,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

KushCo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.

