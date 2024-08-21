Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 452 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 662,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.33.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

