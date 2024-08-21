Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys 583 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $20.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,567.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,564.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,536.38. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

