Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,374,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after acquiring an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $13,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.43.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.