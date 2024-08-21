Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,757,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,304,558. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.