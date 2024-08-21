Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 104,847 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 462,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,305. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

