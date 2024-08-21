Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $187.34. 455,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -340.62 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40.
Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems
In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.79.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
