Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 50,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.78. 1,945,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,645. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

