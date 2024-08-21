Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Western Union Trading Up 0.6 %

Western Union stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 3,505,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

