Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $490.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

