Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,863 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

