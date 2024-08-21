Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.02 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $204,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.91. 671,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,451. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

