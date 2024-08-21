Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.