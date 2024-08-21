Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.56 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,165,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,998,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,342,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middleby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,182,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 925,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,526,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middleby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,953,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,727. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

