Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

LENZ has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.50 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

