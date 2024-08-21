Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.79. The company had a trading volume of 493,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,621. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

