Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $370,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $366.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.