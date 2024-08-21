Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in PDD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PDD by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Up 0.9 %

PDD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.58. 5,267,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,433. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.71.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

