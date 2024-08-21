Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $113,000 in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 62,717 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE KW traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 244,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.