Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.8% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 189,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,849,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029,466. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

