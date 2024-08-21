Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

AIRR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. 138,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

